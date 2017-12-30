Themes, Multiple Accounts and More

Happy winter holidays, everyone! To reinforce the festive mood, we‘re updating Telegram for the second time this December, adding features you’ve been asking for.

With version 4.7 for iOS, you can change what your Telegram looks like in the new Appearance settings. Choose between four different themes, including a minimalistic one (“Day”) and two dark themes (“Night” and “Night Blue”). The “Day” theme also allows you to pick an accent color for the entire app, like pink or purple.

Multiple accounts

The Android app already supported multiple themes, so it had to go further with 4.7 by supporting multiple accounts. You can add up to three accounts with different phone numbers to your Telegram app, and then quickly switch between them from the side menu. Notifications will keep coming from all accounts, unless you change this in the Notification settings.

Quick replies

Telegram now supports quick replies on both mobile platforms. To use them, just swipe left on any message in a chat.

In case you missed it…

Telegram 4.6, released earlier this month, introduced new granular settings for auto-downloading media, better link previews, albums in Secret Chats, improved security, and embeds for messages from public groups and channels. Here’s what an embed of a Telegram message looks like when included on a web page:









To get the HTML-code for embedding a message, open its t.me link in a web browser:

Have a happy new year – and stay tuned for the product updates we are going to announce in January.





The Telegram Team,

December 30, 2017