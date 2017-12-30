Recent News
Dec 30
Themes, Multiple Accounts and More
Nov 15
Albums, Saved Messages and Better Search
Oct 10
Live Locations, Media Player and Languages
Sep 3
Better Replies, Stickers & Invitations
Aug 10
Instant View Now Available for 2274 Websites
Jul 23
Disappearing Media, Your Bio & More Speed
Jul 23
More Speed and Security!

Themes, Multiple Accounts and More

Happy winter holidays, everyone! To reinforce the festive mood, we‘re updating Telegram for the second time this December, adding features you’ve been asking for.

With version 4.7 for iOS, you can change what your Telegram looks like in the new Appearance settings. Choose between four different themes, including a minimalistic one (“Day”) and two dark themes (“Night” and “Night Blue”). The “Day” theme also allows you to pick an accent color for the entire app, like pink or purple.

Multiple accounts

The Android app already supported multiple themes, so it had to go further with 4.7 by supporting multiple accounts. You can add up to three accounts with different phone numbers to your Telegram app, and then quickly switch between them from the side menu. Notifications will keep coming from all accounts, unless you change this in the Notification settings.

Quick replies

Telegram now supports quick replies on both mobile platforms. To use them, just swipe left on any message in a chat.

In case you missed it…

Telegram 4.6, released earlier this month, introduced new granular settings for auto-downloading media, better link previews, albums in Secret Chats, improved security, and embeds for messages from public groups and channels. Here’s what an embed of a Telegram message looks like when included on a web page:




To get the HTML-code for embedding a message, open its t.me link in a web browser:


Have a happy new year – and stay tuned for the product updates we are going to announce in January.


The Telegram Team,
December 30, 2017

Forward Tweet
Recent News
Dec 30
Themes, Multiple Accounts and More
Nov 15
Albums, Saved Messages and Better Search
Oct 10
Live Locations, Media Player and Languages
Sep 3
Better Replies, Stickers & Invitations
Aug 10
Instant View Now Available for 2274 Websites
Jul 23
Disappearing Media, Your Bio & More Speed
Jul 23
More Speed and Security!
Telegram
Telegram is a cloud-based mobile and desktop messaging app with a focus on security and speed.
About
Mobile Apps
Desktop Apps
Platform
About
Blog
Apps
Platform
Twitter